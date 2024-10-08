Facteur Cheval and Metropolitan booked for Champions Day

Jerome Reynier will stick to a familiar route with Facteur Cheval, who will contest the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

The five-year-old finished a six-length second to Big Rock in the mile contest last year and has been limited to just three runs this term, winning the Dubai Turf in March before finishing sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal meeting and third in the Sussex at Goodwood.

Reynier and Team Valor had been considering a bid for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Facteur Cheval is also entered in the Champion Stakes, but they have now decided to remain at a mile for the QEII on October 19.

“Facteur Cheval is in good shape. We have been thinking about the Breeders’ Cup, but I think it makes sense to follow the same plan as last year and go back to Ascot for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes,” said Reynier.

“I think you can forget about his run in the Queen Anne Stakes as he lost a shoe and raced on the wrong side of the track. I thought he ran a good race at Goodwood, even though the ground was a little bit too firm for him.

“Given how he looks and the way he is training, I think we have him in better shape now than before the Sussex Stakes. His latest gallop on Saturday was very good, and I am really pleased with where we are.”

Big Rock is entered for a QEII defence but he has been out of form this season, leaving French 2000 Guineas winner Metropolitan as the other major cross-Channel raider.

After winning the ParisLongchamp Classic for trainer Mario Baratti in May, the Zarak colt subsequently finished third in the St James’s Palace Stakes and second to Charyn, who is also QEII bound, in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Baratti said: “Metropolitan has improved again since the Jacques le Marois. He is getting stronger all the time and I have been very happy with his preparation for Champions Day.

“The plan is to go for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. We would like to try him over further at some stage, which is why he has an entry in the Champion Stakes, but I think it makes sense to stick to a mile for this race.”