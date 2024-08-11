Facteur Cheval team eyeing dirt switch for Breeders’ Cup return

Facteur Cheval will be put to the test on dirt later in the season when he steps up in trip for a shot at the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

Jerome Reynier’s consistent operator has regularly proved himself as one of the best performers at around a mile and he successfully stretched out to nine furlongs at Meydan in the spring when striking on World Cup night in the Dubai Turf.

However, it was while out in the Middle East that the idea of testing the son of Ribchester on dirt first entered the reckoning and after defeats at both Royal Ascot and when a close-up third behind Notable Speech in the Sussex Stakes, California and a change of surface is now calling.

“This horse worked very well, smoothly with a very good action and very fast, when he worked out in Dubai on dirt ahead of the Dubai Turf,” explained Barry Irwin, CEO of Team Valor International, who own the horse in partnership with Gary Barber.

“Ever since we saw that we have been dying to run this horse on dirt – in fact when he did that breeze, Jerome Reynier jokingly said ‘we should be running this horse in the World Cup not the Turf’.

“We’re aiming him at the Breeders’ Cup Classic and one of two things is going to happen.

“If the ground comes up in his favour, where it is not too fast, he will run in the Prix du Moulin. If the ground is not in favour, he will not run again until the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He has shown he can come off a long rest and do well.”

If Facteur Cheval was to thrive in the $7,000,000 end-of-year showpiece event, then it could open up further lucrative opportunities on the dirt for the five-year-old at the beginning of 2025.

Irwin – who saw his Kentucky Derby hero Animal Kingdom carry the Team Valor colours to glory in the 2013 running of the Dubai World Cup – said: “One of the reasons we want to do this is because if he does like the dirt then we have the race in Saudi Arabia and then the World Cup back in Dubai and that’s what we want see.

“If not then we can just go back to Dubai and defend the Turf on the grass.”

It has of course been a huge week for Facteur Cheval’s handler Reynier with the news he is to join forces with one of the doyens of French racing, Jean-Claude Rouget, from the beginning of next year.

Irwin is full of praise for the man he has entrusted with one of his star performers and is backing the 38-year-old to rise to the challenge of the new arrangement.

“Jerome is a pretty sharp guy and very ambitious and not afraid to take chances,” added the American owner.

“I’m happy for him because he’s taken his time and he’s done things incrementally, he hasn’t grown too big or moved to Chantilly.

“He’s done a lot of smart things, he’s a Darley Flying Start graduate and he’s got a good background and I think he will be up to whatever people throw at him.”