Fahey eyeing autumn options for Perfect Power

Perfect Power could bypass the Haydock Sprint Cup after finding ground conditions against him in Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old, who gained his third top-level victory in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, was sent off favourite for the extended six-furlong contest but could finish only a staying-on seventh to Highfield Princess.

Though beaten just three lengths under Christophe Soumillon, Fahey was left frustrated upon the colt’s return to the track where he secured his first Group One victory, in last season’s Prix Morny.

While as short as 7-1 for the Betfair-sponsored Sprint Cup with some firms, the Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum-owned Perfect Power could swerve the race, according to Fahey.

“He was disappointing,” said the Musley Bank handler. “I just thought the ground was very quick and he didn’t let himself down on it – it was as quick as I have seen Deauville to be fair.

“He has won over seven (furlongs), but on rattling-fast ground, I don’t think I’d be keen to ever run him on that again.

“I know he has won on good to firm. The thing with him, to say he is not trying is unfair – he is just not letting himself down and not having a race. Plus, they went no gallop.”

The Ardad three-year-old may now be given a break before Fahey makes a decision on his next outing, with either a tilt at the seven-furlong Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on October 2 or the six-furlong Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 15 at the forefront of the trainer’s thoughts.

“He will come back,” said Fahey. “I would keep an eye on Haydock, but if I was to pick now, I would probably say Champions Day and/or the Foret.

“There is no decision yet, but I will be leaning towards those races at this stage. I certainly haven’t lost faith in him.”