Fahey hoping The Ridler can prove Prix Morny solution

The Ridler bids to provide Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon with back-to-back victories in the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.

Just as Perfect Power did 12 months ago, The Ridler is out to supplement success in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

While Perfect Power was beaten in the Richmond Stakes between runs, The Ridler has been kept fresh since an Ascot victory shrouded in controversy, with his jockey Paul Hanagan receiving a 10-day ban for careless riding.

Soumillon takes over in the saddle this weekend and Fahey is hopeful his charge can prove his shock 50-1 success in Berkshire was no fluke.

“He’s very well. Christophe rides him, I was very keen to put him on. He knows the track very well and he’s a world-class jockey,” said the Musley Bank handler

“I think that (step up in trip) will help him, he ran through the line at Ascot over a very stiff five. I just think the further he goes, the better he’ll go.

“He’ll need to step up, we’re up in grade, but we’re very happy with him.”

Aidan O’Brien, who has won the Prix Morny on three occasions but not struck gold since Johannesburg’s success in 2001, fires a twin assault, with The Antarctic supplemented to join stablemate Blackbeard.

Blackbeard was a comfortable winner when the pair clashed in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly, but The Antarctic has since returned to France to land the Prix de Cabourg over this course and distance.

Blackbeard winning the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

O’Brien said: “We’ve got the two of them and they ran against each other in the Papin.

“We always thought The Antarctic was a very good horse, which is why we supplemented him. He’s just taking a little bit of time to come, but he’s getting better.

“Blackbeard is in good form, we’ve been delighted with him since the last day and Ryan (Moore) rides him again.

“Both of them have been busy this season. The ground shouldn’t bother them, whichever way it goes.”

July Stakes winner Persian Force was last seen finishing best of the rest behind O’Brien’s hugely-impressive colt Little Big Bear in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh a fortnight ago. He will have a new rider, with Frankie Dettori taking over from Rossa Ryan.

He's a very good horse and hopefully he's able to show it on Sunday

Trainer Richard Hannon said: “The race has cut up nicely and hopefully it’s a good opportunity for him.

“I was amazed with that race in Ireland – I was staggered that something could beat him that far.

“He’s a very good horse and hopefully he’s able to show it on Sunday.”

With no French-trained runner in the line-up, the small but select field is completed by Amy Murphy’s filly Manhattan Jungle, who was beaten a length by The Antarctic in the Prix de Cabourg.

“It’s a very tough race, but we thought it was worth having a go,” said Murphy.

“She’s in great form and ran a great race there the last day. Obviously The Antarctic has been supplemented, which is a good thing in our eyes, so we’ll see how we go.

“We’ll probably be the outsider of the field and if she could get Group One placed it would be amazing.

“We’ll be riding her to run as well as she can.”