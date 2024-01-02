Fakenham called off due to ambulance concerns

Tuesday’s meeting at Fakenham was abandoned shortly before the first race as heavy rain prevented the emergency vehicles from being able to navigate a safe passage.

The jockeys had come out of the weighing room for the scheduled opener at 12.30 before any issues had arisen.

However, just before the off time, it became apparent there was a problem, with the meeting then called off shortly afterwards.

Clerk of the course David Hunter told Racing TV: “We’ve had forecast rain from 11am along with rain last night and my medical team have done some trials and they are concerned that the ground is so slippy they would not be able to get the ambulances around.

“We don’t have a service track at Fakenham, so we have to strategically deal with instances like that, they would not be able to get an ambulance to a stricken jockey in the required time, which is one minute.

“He (medical officer) has discussed it with the BHA and there’s been an inquiry – it’s just really hard luck.

“I’ve been doing this for 26 years, we’ve had wet days and this has been a torrid season so far – this is the thing we always consider, we’ve walked it two or three times this season and felt there was no problem at all.

“What we have got is rain throughout the afternoon, so the situation will only get worse, not better.

“It’s beyond regrettable, nobody is more disappointed than me and my team and I’m really sorry for everybody who has arrived, and we’ll be giving a full refund.”

There has also been heavy rain in Wales, forcing Chepstow to call an inspection for noon tomorrow ahead of their meeting on Sunday, January 7.