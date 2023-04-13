Fakir D’oudairies has Marsh Chase hat-trick in his sights

Fakir D’oudairies has the chance to create history at Aintree on Friday as he bids to become the first three-time winner of the Marsh Chase.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge became the sixth horse to claim back-to-back victories in the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One 12 months ago after Viking Flagship (1995 and 1996), Direct Route (1999 and 2000), Native Upmanship (2002 and 2003), Moscow Flyer (2004 and 2005) and Voy Por Ustedes (2008 and 2009).

Having won a race better known as the Melling Chase by 11 lengths in 2021 and five and a half last season, the the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old returns to Merseyside for the hat-trick bid fresh, having sidestepped last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Fakir D’oudairies was a little disappointing when last seen finishing a well-beaten third behind Shishkin in defence of his Ascot Chase crown in February and is interestingly fitted with cheekpieces for the first time on Friday.

O’Brien said: “He’s in good shape and we’re looking forward to going back there with him.

“We know he likes the track and he’s going there fresh, so we’re hopeful of a good run anyway.”

Fakir D’oudairies is one of two Irish contenders along with the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite.

The eight-year-old was best of the rest behind the O’Brien runner in a Grade Two at Thurles in January and was beaten less than six lengths when fourth in last month’s Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

Morris had declared French Dynamite to run at Fairyhouse over the Easter weekend, but pulled him out due to the rain-softened ground.

He said: “He won’t run if it’s soft, but hopefully it should be all right.

“He seems fine. You never until you run them, but he hasn’t missed a beat since Cheltenham anyway.

“His form is there. He was second to Joseph’s horse and Hitman was just in front of him in Cheltenham.”

Paul Nicholls saddles Pic D’Orhy, who was seven lengths ahead of Fakir D’oudairies when runner-up in the Ascot Chase, as well as Ryanair Chase third Hitman.

I think the track will suit him. Hopefully he has a really big chance

“Hitman put up arguably the finest performance of his career when third in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham a month ago, which came after another decent run at Newbury,” Nicholls told Betfair.

“After two quite hard races on the bounce we were deliberating whether to bypass Aintree and keep him for Sandown, but Hitman seems fine at home so we are rolling the dice again in the race in which he he was an excellent second to Fakir D’oudairies a year ago.

“Pic D’Orhy is among my favourites and has been in fantastic form this season, winning three Grade Two chases on the bounce before finishing second at Ascot to Shishkin, who looked unbeatable that day.

“We’ve deliberately kept him fresh for this race, he is in great shape and I think the track will suit him. Hopefully he has a really big chance.”

Fugitif is stepped up in class by Richard Hobson after finishing second to Seddon in the Magners Plate at the Festival, while Donald McCain’s Minella Drama also has his sights raised having secured handicap wins at Musselburgh and Kelso since the turn of the year.

The Alex Hales-trained Millers Bank, who won a Grade One novice chase over the course and distance last season, completes the line-up.