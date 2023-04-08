Fakir D’oudairies on course for Aintree hat-trick

Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies headlines nine entries as he goes in search of a third successive win in the Marsh Chase at Aintree on Friday.

O’Brien made the decision to keep the eight-year-old old fresh for his hat-trick bid and did not run him at Cheltenham.

Hitman and French Dynamite, third and fourth in the Ryanair Chase, Donald McCain’s Minella Drama and Hitman’s Paul Nicholls-trained stablemate Pic D’Orhy are among the potential runners.

Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe will look to get back to winning ways in the Air Charter Services Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

He suffered the first defeat of his career at Cheltenham when going down narrowly to The Real Whacker in the Brown Advisory.

Willie Mullins’ Bronn outran his 50-1 odds in that race in third and may take the runner-up on again, while Stage Star, winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, has the option of stepping up in trip.

In the Poundland Top Novices’ Hurdle Jamie Snowden’s Festival hero You Wear It Well could take on the boys.

She is one of 28 entries with Nicky Henderson’s Luccia another mare in contention.

There are several who made no show in the Supreme at Cheltenham such as Tahmuras, Strong Leader, Chasing Fire and Rare Edition looking to bounce back.

In contrast, the likes of Hullnback, Altobelli, Parramount and Nemean Lion have looked impressive in lesser grades.

Mullins has the top four in the weights left in the Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase in Haut En Couleurs, Burrows Saint, Ciel De Neige and Fan De Blues.

Gavin Cromwell’s prolific winner Final Orders, Sam Thomas’ Grand Sefton hero Al Dancer and Dan Skelton’s Ashtown Lad are other major fancies, along with Gesskille for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.