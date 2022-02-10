Falcon takes flight to get off the mark over hurdles

Dermot Weld’s high-class Flat performer Falcon Eight opened his account over jumps with a hard-fought victory at Thurles

The Galileo gelding has four wins on the level to his name, most notably claiming Listed honours in the 2019 Coral Marathon at Sandown and coming out on top in last year’s Chester Cup under Frankie Dettori.

While only fifth on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown, that race was won by a leading Cheltenham Festival hope in Journey With Me, while the runner-up Minella Crooner finished second in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival last weekend and the third Kilcruit has since bolted up at Punchestown.

Stepping down in class in the hands of Paul Townend, the beautifully-bred Falcon Eight was a 13-8 chance for BetVictor Maiden Hurdle – and while his jumping was not always fluent, he dug deep to prevail by a length and three-quarters from Rajsalad.

Kris Weld, assistant to his father, said: “He did it well and the ground was probably slower than ideal for him. He jumped well and hopefully he can improve from that again in the weeks and months ahead.

“He probably needs to get more experience under his belt, but it was nice to get that out of the way and to have Paul available to ride him was the cherry on the top.

“He is a very high-class horse at his best and has run some excellent races in some of those staying Group races. We’ll be mixing it between Flat and hurdles during year with him.”

He added: “The last day I was here Merchant Royal won a hunter chase in my own colours, so I better stay away for another 10 years!”

The Willie Mullins juggernaut continued apace, with the champion trainer saddling a double on the card.

Willie Mullins at Leopardstown last weekend (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Having claimed seven winners at last week’s Dublin Racing Festival and a further three at Fairyhouse on Wednesday, the Closutton handler sent a strong team to County Tipperary.

Gentleman De Mee (1-2 favourite) completely outclassed his rivals in the BetVictor Beginners Chase – scoring by 34 lengths under Mark Walsh – and it was a similarly story for Adamantly Chosen (30-100 favourite), who was steered by Townend to a 27-length demolition job in the thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins said: “It was a good performance from Gentleman De Mee and he got his jumping right. He galloped to the line which was very pleasing and we’ll keep him at that trip for the time being.

“He is very hard on himself and mightn’t be ready to go across the water (to Cheltenham) just yet. I think he might be a horse we keep at home and find races which might suit him.

The Michael Purcell Hurdle back here could be a good option for him

“The Arkle isn’t foremost on my mind and I’ll have a word with connections, but the Flyingbolt Chase at Navan (March 5) is an option. We’ll try and play a lower ball and try and win a graded race at home.”

“Paul said Adamantly Chosen was very green in front but he learned a lot today. We’ll look for another type of novice and he can go out in trip.

“We’ll look for races at home and the Michael Purcell Hurdle back here (February 24) could be a good option for him – over a longer trip he wouldn’t have to make the running.