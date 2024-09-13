Fallen Angel back in search of more Group One gold in Ireland

James Doyle will sport the Wathnan silks aboard Fallen Angel for the first time as Karl Burke’s Classic heroine aims to continue her Irish love affair in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Karl Burke-trained daughter of Dark Angel has tasted defeat just twice in her six-race career and both of her victories at the highest level have come when crossing the Irish Sea.

A winner on this weekend in the Moyglare Stud Stakes as a two-year-old, she recovered from being beaten in the 1000 Guineas to claim the Curragh equivalent in decisive fashion in her most recent appearance.

She suffered a setback following that triumph which saw her miss both the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the height of summer, but she returns with new ownership to her name in the shape of the Emir of Qatar’s racing operation.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing her running in the Wathnan colours,” said Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown.

“She’s been off the track a long time and it’s a big ask going up against that calibre of opposition after time off, but Karl reports her to be in great shape.

“Karl is a top-class trainer and top-class guy. He’s done a superb job for Wathnan this year and we’re delighted to add this filly to the team.”

While Fallen Angel was on the sidelines, Porta Fortuna has established herself as the leading performer in the division, winning at both Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Donnacha O’Brien’s stable star is reunited with Tom Marquand as she seeks a third a third straight Group One victory which could set up an exciting return to the Breeders’ Cup later in the year.

Marquand said: “She’s been faultless, not just this season but throughout, and she’s a very good filly.

“She’s an exciting filly and it’s great to be getting back on board her. It’s a very good race, but it’s Irish Champions Weekend and a Group One and the races are as they’re supposed to be. I wish they were a bit easier!”

Ylang Ylang spent last winter being talked about as a Classic prospect having ended her two-year-old campaign as a Group One winner.

However, things have not gone to plan so far this term for Aidan O’Brien’s daughter of Frankel.

“We rode her very gently the last day because we were very conscious that she was just about ready to run,” explained O’Brien.

“The race wasn’t fast so it never really opened up and Ryan (Moore) kind of floated her home when that happened because he was never going to get in the race.

“She could go to the fillies’ race on Arc weekend and we’re thinking about America, but over a mile the next day will be different – we’ll ride her more positively and forward.”

Willie McCreery will saddle both his French 1000 Guineas third Vespertilio – second to Fallen Angel in the Moyglare last year – and the unbeaten Jancis who has twice shown a devastating turn of foot in her two outings.

Both of Jancis’ victories have come at the Dublin track, with her handler hoping her local knowledge can combat a lack of experience.

McCreery said: “It’s a huge step for Jancis and you would love to have more experience into her and if it was a different track you would be worried. However, it’s the same track she’s run on so she will know where she is, she seems in great form and will love that quicker ground.

“Billy (Lee) has opted for Vespertilio and he thinks the more toughened, harder filly might suit, but he doesn’t know if he has made the right choice either.

“I hate running two horses against each other – especially ones of their quality. If there was a fillies’ Group One over seven furlongs I would split them up, but when the races are on your doorstep you have to take your chance and it’s a great weekend of racing.”

Also testing her mettle at the highest level is George Boughey’s Royal Ascot heroine Soprano’ who thrived for a change of tactics when returning to winning ways at Deauville last month.

Billy Loughnane has enjoyed plenty of good days with the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing-owned filly, who despite a tricky draw to overcome, deserves the opportunity to race in this grade.

Boughey said: “Soprano was impressive under new tactics in France. The draw is not ideal, but we’re looking forward to seeing her back up at the top grade.

“It is obviously a very hot race, but she deserves her place in this field. She’s a Royal Ascot winner and now a Group Three winner and I think physically she is the best she’s ever looked. This won’t be the end for her and we’re also looking forward to seeing her again as a four-year-old next year.”

Joseph O’Brien’s Rogue Millennium was second to Tahiyra in this when trained by Tom Clover 12 months ago and arrives having finished third behind Porta Fortuna in the Falmouth and then the Prix Rothschild most recently.

Adrian Murray’s Magical Sunset and Mammas Girl, along with Ger Lyons’ Wendla, complete the field.