Fallen Angel leads 1000 Guineas contenders

Karl Burke’s Fallen Angel tops a field of 16 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket on Sunday.

The grey is bidding to give her trainer a first British Classic success and comes into the race highly regarded after three victories as a two-year-old.

Amongst them were her racecourse debut, the Sweet Solera and the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and whilst she has not run so far this term she did please connections in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket earlier in the year.

Her jockey Danny Tudhope is searching for his first Classic and said: “Group One wins are hard to come by. I think I’ve had 10 or 11 of them, but a Classic would be the icing on the cake. I’ve never come close in one, but I’ve mainly ridden outsiders and Fallen Angel would be my biggest chance by far.”

Aidan O’Brien has just the one runner declared in Ylang Ylang, third in the Rockfel last year and the winner of the Fillies’ Mile over course and distance on her final start last term.

Godolphin have two fillies on the list, both trained by Charlie Appleby, with Nell Gwyn runner-up Dance Sequence joined by the unbeaten Cinderella’s Dream.

Appleby told British Champions Series of his two runners: “Dance Sequence had a nice trial in the Nell Gwyn, where she still showed her rawness. With the step up to a mile and the experience she gained there I’m very confident she’s going to be running a big race.

“Cinderella’s Dream is four from four and gave us some entertainment at Meydan in the winter, where William (Buick) had to take his feet out of the irons for half of the race but she showed her class in what she achieved. She’s a tough little filly and she definitely deserves to be in the line-up.”

Pretty Crystal was the winner of the Nelly Gwyn for Richard Fahey and stands her ground after being supplemented, with Christopher Head’s Ramatuelle flying the flag for the French.

French trainer David Menuisier, who is based in England, is represented by Tamfana, whereas Andrew Balding saddles Fillies’ Mile third See The Fire.

The Irish contingent is completed by Donnacha O’Brien’s Porta Fortuna, with Burke also responsible for another runner in Newtown Anner Stud’s Darnation.

Richard Hannon has declared Star Style, who makes her second career start in the race, with Roger Varian set to run Elmalka and John and Thady Gosden due to saddle Cheveley Park’s Regal Jubilee.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Rolica, Charlie Johnston’s Sacred Angel and Richard Hughes’ Star Music complete the line up.