Fallen Angel much the best in Sweet Solera triumph

Fallen Angel appears destined for the highest level judged on an impressive victory in the Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket.

Karl Burke’s daughter of Too Darn Hot looked the part when making a successful racecourse debut at Haydock in May before being touched off by Shuwari in the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown.

Stepping up to Group Three company, Fallen Angel was the 9-4 favourite in the hands of Danny Tudhope and travelled strongly for much of the seven-furlong contest before being asked to go about her business.

Soprano, third in the Albany at Royal Ascot and the Star Stakes, did her best to make a race of it, but Burke’s filly was much too strong, quickening three lengths clear.

Paddy Power make Fallen Angel 25-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas, while Coral were even more impressed and trimmed her odds to 14-1 from 33-1.

“It was very impressive,” Tudhope told Racing TV. “I probably learned a lot about her the last day at Sandown, I maybe didn’t make as much use of her, but the ground that day was very soft and you’re always a bit wary of how quick you’re going.

I don't know where she'll go next, but the future is very bright

“This filly stays this trip well, she wants a mile now and she may even get 10 furlongs in time.

“The further she went today the better – she powered clear up the hill.

“She’s just a classy filly who goes on all types of ground and she’s got a great mind on her. She tries, she’s game, she’s just a very likeable filly.

“I’m sure she’ll have all the right entries. I don’t know where she’ll go next, but the future is very bright.”