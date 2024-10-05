Fallen Angel out to make up for lost time in Opera

Karl Burke’s Classic heroine Fallen Angel puts her stamina to the test as she steps up in trip for the Prix de l’Opera Longines on Sunday.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot was a beaten favourite in the 1000 Guineas earlier in the year, but quickly made up for that disappointment when claiming the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, confirming the promise of her high-class juvenile form.

A setback kept her on the sidelines for Royal Ascot and all of the summer’s feature attractions, but she made an extremely positive return behind Porta Fortuna when second in the Matron Stakes.

That was her first run in the colours of new owners Wathnan Racing and a performance that encouraged connections to now move up in distance and test the waters at 10 furlongs.

“Going up in trip is going to be the big question, but everyone in the team feels that will really suit her,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for the owners.

“It was a great comeback run in the Matron and we were delighted with that having been off a fair while and we’re looking forward to seeing her up in trip.

“The ground will be on the soft side and she will enjoy that. James (Doyle) said you can do what you want with her, put her where you want in a race, she’s just a complete pro and that is going to stand her in good stead for a big day.”

There is a strong cast of rivals in opposition, with Aidan O’Brien set to field Matron fourth Ylang Ylang and Yorkshire Oaks scorer Content, while Patrice Cottier will saddle his Prix de Diane champion Sparkling Plenty.

Al Shaqab Racing joined Jean Pierre Dubois on the ownership ticket after her Chantilly Classic triumph and after giving a mile and a half a try in the Prix Vermeille most recently, she is now back down to her optimum trip.

“Everyone agreed it was worth trying her over a mile and a half in the Vermeille and as you saw she got back a little bit too far and it became a bit mission impossible,” said Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, Al Shaqab’s French racing consultant.

“Her running style, she travels strongly and the more pace there is in front of her the better. There is always more chance of that going a mile and a quarter rather than a mile and a half and we just feel it is the most logical race for the filly.

“The fact that Bluestocking, Aventure and Mqse De Sevigne have all taken their chance in the big one, all those sort of things made us feel it was the right decision for Sparkling Plenty to run in the l’Opera.”

Other British and Irish interest in the race is provided by John and Thady Gosden’s duo Friendly Soul and Running Lion, Johnny Murtagh’s Blandford Stakes winner Hanalia and Joseph O’Brien’s Prix Jean Romanet runner-up American Sonja.

In the Qatar Prix de la Foret, Kinross will attempt to regain the crown he surrendered to Carlos Laffon-Parias’ reopposing Kelina 12 months ago.

Ralph Beckett’s gelding won this title in the midst of a halcyon campaign in 2022 and looked back to his best when winning Doncaster’s Park Stakes last month.

“We’re very excited. Hopefully the ground doesn’t dry out too much, but I can’t see that happening. We’re all looking forward to it,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for owner Marc Chan.

“Hopefully his win will give him the confidence ahead of this race and it’s really exciting to be going back to the Foret.”

William Haggas’ Hungerford Stakes winner Tiber Flow and John and Sean Quinn’s supplemented City of York Stakes scorer Breege feature amongst the raiders, while there is a strong home team led by Andre Fabre’s Prix du Moulin hero Tribalist.

Christopher Head will be represented by his star filly Ramatuelle, who drops in distance following fine efforts in defeat in both the 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“Ramatuelle is really nice and she’s had a lot of advantage missing the summer, it’s really done her well,” said Head.

“She is really doing her job every morning and I am really happy with her. She is still as good as she was at the beginning of the season.

“We are really happy with the stall number (six) we have got in the Foret and I am pretty sure Aurelien (Lemaitre, jockey) and Ramatuelle can handle it.”

Head trained Big Rock to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes success last year, but since switched to Maurizio Guarnieri he has failed to reach the same heights and he also drops in trip having been supplemented on Thursday.