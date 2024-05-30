Fallon says early position will be crucial for Moore and City Of Troy

Kieren Fallon believes drawing stall one may not be an inconvenience for leading Betfred Derby contender City Of Troy, as long as Ryan Moore can take up a handy position.

Fallon was a master of Epsom’s mile-and-a-half circuit, winning the Derby three times and claiming four Classic triumphs in the Oaks.

One of his victories in the blue riband came on board Oath from the inside berth in 1999 – with Adayar the only subsequent scorer from stall one three years ago.

Fallon told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast that City Of Troy’s slot can be overcome, stating: “As long as they travel, and Oath travelled.

“Actually, I was lucky enough that all mine travelled, except maybe Kris Kin, who was lazy and workmanlike.

“But the most important thing is the first half-mile of the race, not the second half. Because you’re going up a steep hill and you don’t want to use your gas on the way up.

“And then you’ve got that chicane, the first corner. What you have to be careful of is when the horses are coming back from the far side.

“When the high numbers start coming across, it is how to judge it, it’s all about the pace, and judging how quick (to go) is very hard, as you are travelling up a hill.

“There’s not many tracks where you can pace yourself going up a hill and that’s the most important thing – getting yourself at the right pace for the first half-mile. Then you can relax into it and then take it from there.

“It’s simple after that. You have to save ground, you can’t come around the field. I always call it the Lester Piggott route – box seat, in third, fourth or fifth.

“You can’t be too far back, either. Greville Starkey got slated for Dancing Brave and from riding the race, you know what happened to him.

“He was riding to get the trip and then he obviously got shuffled back and there’s nothing you can do then. You can’t make a move, because if you do, you’re not going to finish anywhere.

“You’ve got to find your slot, so you don’t get shuffled back, and you don’t end up in front either. There’s not many front-runners win the Derby.

“On North Light, I was very prominent, but he was a known galloper, so I could be there and then ride a pace to suit myself, because there were no pacemakers in that race.

“But it’s all about the first half-mile, where you can win or lose your race.”

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, last year’s champion juvenile City Of Troy is on a recovery mission following his 2000 Guineas disappointment, but big-race jockey Ryan Moore remained calm after hearing of his position.

Moore told Betfair: “Let’s just hope my horse can show his true worth. He is drawn one, but there is no point dwelling on that.”

Stablemate Los Angeles (stall four) boasts a perfect record of three wins in as many starts, most recently taking the Leopardstown Derby Trial from the reopposing Euphoric (also O’Brien) on his seasonal bow, and he is in four. Wayne Lordan rides Los Angeles – who was again threatening City Of Troy for favouritism following the draw – with Euphoric to be partnered by Declan McDonogh.

The challenge to the Ballydoyle team is spearheaded by the Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Wisdom, a Group One-winning juvenile who had to settle for second in the Dante at York on his return to action.

Ancient Wisdom has to overcome a wider draw in 11 – a stall which has yet to produce a Derby winner, although Appleby is unconcerned by that statistic.

He told the Godolphin website: “There hasn’t been a Derby winner from stall 11, but there has been a few from either side, so I think we are in the right area.”

Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly is another leading home-trained hope for James Fanshawe and he has drawn six.

Voyage will be widest of all in stall 16 – another berth that has never housed the winner – with Dancing Gemini next door in 15.

Sandown Classic Trial second Macduff and Blue Riband Trial winner Bellum Justum are in eight and 12 respectively.

The Adrian Murray-trained Dallas Star, shock winner of the Ballysax Stakes, is in seven.

Deira Mile, God’s Window, Kamboo, Sayedaty Sadaty, the supplemented Tabletalk and Mr Hampstead complete the line-up.