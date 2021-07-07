Falmouth thriller in prospect as Group One rivals square up again

Alcohol Free and Mother Earth will meet for the third time this season in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket – with the score delicately poised at one win each so far.

Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth came out on top when winning the 1000 Guineas, but Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free levelled up in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mother Earth was third that day, and splitting the pair was Richard Hannon’s Snow Lantern – who will also face the Group One winners again on Friday

Ed Walker’s Primo Bacio was a late absentee from the Ascot race because of the softening ground but had earlier looked top class when winning at York.

Before that, she was not far behind Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling at Newbury.

“I’m massively excited about this step up in class – and more so after Ascot when the form was franked so much,” said Walker.

“The second at York (Creative Flair) has gone on to win a Listed race, and the third (Snow Lantern) has gone on to finish second in a Group One, so I can’t wait to see where this filly will end up.”

Another form line from Ascot is the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, which saw Indie Angel beat Lady Bowthorpe, and that pair also clash again.

Indie Angel was impressive at Royal Ascot (PA Wire)

John and Thady Gosden’s Indie Angel needed to be supplemented by her owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“We think it worth the supplementary entry,” said Cheveley’s Chris Richardson.

“My only concern would be the ground. It was rock hard on the Wednesday (at Royal Ascot), and we think she bounces off the ground, so hopefully it is no worse than good.”

Saffron Beach is back at a mile, ridden by David Egan with Adam Kirby unable to do 8st 12lb. Johnny Murtagh runs Champers Elysees – with Joseph O’Brien also sending Pretty Gorgeous, last year’s Fillies’ Mile winner.

Queen Power, Lavender’s Blue, Illykato and Just Beautiful complete the field.

Sandrine relished the mud at Ascot (PA Wire)

Elsewhere on the card, nine will line up in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes – headed by Albany Stakes one-two Sandrine and Hello You.

Balding’s Sandrine appeared to relish the testing ground at Ascot, winning by a length and a half, while Hello You had really impressed on her debut with a six-and-a-half-length victory on the all-weather.

Nick Bradley Racing have three fillies sporting their colours – Oscula, Honey Sweet and Shouldavbeenmore.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s Flotus, well fancied for the Albany but a big disappointment, and Stuart Williams’ Desert Dreamer also line up.