False start chaos at Wolverhampton sees field reduced to two horses

There was a chaotic end to the card at Wolverhampton on Monday night as a false start resulted in the original 12-strong field being reduced to just two runners.

The Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap saw the starter flag for a false start after the stalls opened fractionally late.

With any horse crossing the finish line after the flag had been raised ruled out, eight horses were automatically withdrawn while Oriental Spirit’s trainer Stuart Kittow decided not to take part, adding to the earlier non-runner Captain Wentworth.

When they lined up again, the field had been reduced to just Rose Fandango and A Pint of Bear.

The former, trained by John O’Shea and ridden by Rossa Ryan, prevailed at 25-1 but the mass withdrawal led to an 85p Rule 4 deduction being applied.

The start was the subject of a stewards’ report which read: “An inquiry was held to establish the circumstances which led to a false start being called in this race after the stalls had initially failed to open when the starter dropped his flag and pressed the button.

“Kimifive, Gordonstoun, Mudlahhim, Ravenglass, Swiss Rowe, Absolute Dream, Port Noir and Carry On Aitch were all withdrawn after having completed the course prior to being pulled up, whilst Stuart Kittow elected to withdraw his runner Oriental Spirit, which went keenly for several furlongs before being pulled up by its rider.

“This left A Pint Of Bear and Rose Fandango as the only runners after they had both passed veterinary examinations upon returning to the start, having been pulled up early in the back straight.

“The starters, the starting stalls team leader, the clerk of the course, the executive director, the advanced flag operator, trainee advance flag operator and all riders were interviewed and shown recordings.

“Having heard their evidence, the stewards ordered a report to be forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority.”