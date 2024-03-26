Familiar targets for Astral Beau after encouraging return

A second tilt at Newmarket’s Dahlia Stakes could be next on the agenda for Astral Beau following her admirable defence of the Doncaster Mile on Saturday.

The five-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign for Classic-winning trainer Pam Sly last term, with her impressive Town Moor victory followed by placed efforts in the Dahlia and the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom, while she also ran with credit when fourth at Group One level in the Falmouth Stakes.

With the wet winter rendering her gallops unusable at times, Sly was concerned Astral Beau may be short of work for her Doncaster comeback, but in finishing second to Roger Varian’s Charyn – placed at the highest level on several occasions last year – she proved herself as good as ever.

“The winner was rated 113, so I was well pleased,” said Sly.

“You always wonder whether they’re going to train on, but I think I can say she’s OK.

“We’ll probably go down a similar route to last year and stick with the fillies and mares if we can.

“You’ve got Newmarket and Epsom and I know there’s a race at Royal Ascot for the mares (Duchess of Cambridge Stakes), but the ground will probably be too firm by then.”

In the two Group races in which Astral Beau finished third last term, she bumped into Via Sistina and Prosperous Voyage, who have since been sold for 2.7 and 2.4million guineas respectively.

Astral Beau herself has a significant residual value as a future broodmare, but being from the family of Sly’s 1000 Guineas heroine Speciosa, it appears unlikely she will go under the hammer.

“I couldn’t get over how much those mares she ran with made, it’s serious money. I saw Via Sistina won in Australia over the weekend,” the trainer added.

“I think the family will want her (Astral Beau), my granddaughter is quite interested in the breeding and she’ll probably take over from me, hopefully.”