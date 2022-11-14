Family of Lester Piggott moved by ‘overwhelming’ donation for charity
Lester Piggott’s memorial service collection last month raised a total of £6,920 which will be split between the Injured Jockeys Fund and the Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund.
A large congregation attended the event at St Luke’s Church in Chelsea to celebrate the life of the legendary jockey who died at the age of 86 in Switzerland on May 29.
A statement from the family of the 11-times champion, read: “Following the memorable celebration of the life of Lester Piggott last month, the family would like to thank all those attending who so generously contributed to the overwhelming retiring collection where £6,920 was raised to be shared between the Injured Jockeys Fund and the Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund.
“If anyone attending was unable to donate to these wonderful causes and might wish to do so, this is still possible via www.justgiving.com/LesterP.”
