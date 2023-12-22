Famous Bridge aiming to scale Tommy Whittle heights

Famous Bridge will return to Haydock as he attempts to continue his rise up the staying ranks in the Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase on Saturday.

Nicky Richards’ seven-year-old is beginning to get his act together over the larger obstacles and has appeared extremely progressive in winning three of his last four starts.

He thrived for a stamina test when accounting for Anthony Honeyball’s reopposing Credo late last month and seen as a Grand National prospect of the future, the gelding – who runs in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings – will now attempt to add this prestigious staying prize to his roll of honour off a career-high rating.

“I’m looking forward to it, he seems well and hopefully we are going in the right direction,” said Richards.

“We’ll enjoy the journey with him and he went round Haydock as smooth as silk last time. He was good and hopefully he has another smooth run round and runs a good race.

“He’s a typical Mr Hemmings horse and hopefully he carries on improving.”

Only a length separated Famous Bridge and Credo last time and Honeyball is keen for another crack at the likely favourite on revised terms.

She's a few pounds better off with the horse who beat her last time so she should run very well

“She’s a lovely, plucky mare who ran well at Haydock the last time, so it made sense really to go back there again,” said Honeyball.

“I’m not quite sure what the ground will end up but she has quite a lot of stamina, so if the ground went softer that might suit her.

“I’m looking forward to running her, she’s a few pounds better off with the horse who beat her last time, so she should run very well.”

Venetia Williams’ Eleanor Bob was fourth on that occasion and is another set for a return to Merseyside with the stable in good form, while Topham hero Bill Baxter will attempt to boost his National credentials representing Warren Greatrex.

Meanwhile, Enqarde will bid to win the contest for the second time following a pleasing return to form at Warwick.

Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s nine-year-old snapped a near two-year wait for a win there and this race has been top priority on the gelding’s wish list since.

“He’s in great form and has been laid out for the race,” said Newland.

“He won the race a couple of years ago and seemed to come back to form at Warwick, so we’ve just been patient with him waiting for this race.

“We’re hoping he will run a big race and it is obviously a competitive race with others with great credentials, but my nervousness would be a little bit the ground. The ground suits him, but he is a horse who has had wind surgeries and that could be the biggest challenge, will his wind stand up to the heavy ground?

“I don’t think he has actually officially won on heavy. He’s won on soft quite a few times, but with that said, it must have been close to heavy at Warwick. In theory it should suit him but could be his Achilles heel as well.”

Stuart Coltherd’s Cooper’s Cross was seen to good effect last season and won Doncaster’s Sky Bet Chase before finishing second in the Scottish Grand National, with Burrows Diamond (Sue Smith), Dr Kananga (Ben Clarke) and Conkwell Legend (Neil Mulholland) completing the field.