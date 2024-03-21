Famous Bridge in Scottish National frame
Nicky Richards’ Famous Bridge is preparing for a Scottish Grand National bid after his fourth-placed effort in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.
The eight-year-old runs in the silks of the late Trevor Hemmings and has developed into the classic chasing type associated with those colours.
After taking a good handicap chase at Haydock in November, the gelding returned to the same track to win the Tommy Whittle the following month.
He was pulled up in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster and then parted ways with Sean Quinlan when going well in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last month, but put both runs behind him when lining up at Cheltenham.
A 25-1 chance for the three-mile-one-furlong Ultima, Famous Bridge came home fourth of 21 runners to set up a possible Scottish Grand National run to round off his campaign.
“He seems fine, we’ll just see how he is for the next week or 10 days or so, if he’s all right and the ground’s all right, we’ll go for the Scottish National,” said Richards.
“He ran a decent race in the Ultima, he’s a very tough and consistent horse, we were pleased with him.
“He’s had a busy season running in competitive races, so he’ll go up there to Scotland and that’ll be his last run this time.
“He’s had a grand year, it’s a shame he unseated at Haydock but there you go, he’ll make up for that next year and we’ll train him with the National in mind.”
