Fast Attack strikes Oh So Sharp gold

Fast Attack confirmed the promise she showed on debut with victory in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, she was a six-length winner at Kempton on her initial run and looked sure to progress to be a Pattern-race filly.

The daughter of Kodiac was plunged straight into Group Two company in France for her next outing, where she had a valid excuse for disappointing, and then last time out at Newbury chased home two smart fillies.

To the fore throughout under James Doyle on the Rowley Mile, it briefly looked as if she could be swallowed up on entering the dip.

However, she rallied gamely to the cause and while Allayaali threw down the gauntlet, Fast Attack (9-1) relished the climb to the line and ended up pulling a length clear.

The winner was given a 33-1 quote for next year’s 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power.

Ed Crisford said: “She did that nicely, I thought James gave her a lovely, positive ride.

“It was the plan to do that as she jumps quick so we didn’t want to take her back, we wanted her to bowl along and enjoy herself. She’s a really honest filly and has done it really well.

“I like the way she battled, she really hit the line strong so it was a good performance.”

He added: “We’ve always thought she was better than her last two runs. In France she lost a shoe coming out of the stalls and ripped half her foot off, so Christophe (Soumillon) almost pulled her up.

“At Newbury the ground was terrible, but she still ran a nice race and was only just beaten by two nice fillies. Good ground today and a positive ride made the difference.

“I don’t think there’s anything else this year so we’ll probably aim her at one of the Guineas trials and then see which way we go. She’ll definitely get a mile.”