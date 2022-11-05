Fast Response proves well named for Doncaster triumph

Fast Response relished heavy conditions at Doncaster to land the Download The BetGoodwin App Wentworth Stakes – and might be seen in Group One company this time next year.

The Fast Company filly has been hitting the frame all season in five-furlong sprints, winning on Town Moor in October to follow up a prior Nottingham victory.

She was well beaten at the latter track on her latest outing, but bounced back when stepped up to six furlongs under Clifford Lee in the Listed Wentworth.

An 8-1 chance, the three-year-old travelled happily on the inside from a stall four draw, reeling in the race leader with a furlong and a half left to cover and galloping on to a comfortable two-length victory.

“When she won here last time, the time was absolutely ridiculous,” said Nick Bradley of owners Nick Bradley Racing.

“It was touch and go as to whether we were going to declare today, if we were feeling a bit more pessimistic we maybe wouldn’t have done.

“I just thought it was her last run of the year, we’ll give it a go. I’ve actually come in the horsebox to take her home myself after this!

“She’s by Fast Company, whose progeny do very well on soft ground. She’s completely ground dependent.

“I said to one of the owners that next year we’ll get to September and stop and then train her for the Abbaye – soft ground, five furlongs, that’s exactly what she wants.”

Andrew Balding’s Something Enticing went one better than last year’s effort to win the BetGoodwin New UK Betting Site Irish EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes.

The four-year-old was beaten just three-quarters of a length in the same race last season when trained by David Elsworth prior to his retirement.

Beginning the campaign with another second-placed run in a Listed race when taking the same spot in Goodwood’s Tapster Stakes for Balding, the bay then went on to enjoy a hugely consistent run in handicaps.

Returned to Listed level after three successive wins at a lower grade, Something Enticing went off at 9-1 on Town Moor and this time prevailed by a neck under David Probert.

“She was second in this last year and we’ve just been waiting for the ground,” Balding said.

“She has been the runner up twice in Listed races so it’s nice to get a win with her.

“I think that’ll be her done, she’s in the December sale. She’ll be worth a bit more now!”

Mick Channon and Connor Beasley shared a successful afternoon when winning both divisions of the Betonline At BetGoodwin Cock O’The North EBF Maiden Stakes.

Ferrous took the first leg as the 13-8 favourite, with Tiriac then lending leg two by a facile five lengths at 5-1.

Channon’s retirement is imminent as he plans to hand over to his son Jack and the Doncaster double may well be his last winners on turf.

“We thought we had a nice bunch of two-year-olds and they’ve turned out to be, it’s just taken a while,” he said.

“Now it’ll be over to Jack to train them, I just hope I haven’t taken two winners away from him and that they go on to be nice three-year-olds.

“He’s done all his courses, it’s just a matter of waiting for his licence to come through. I’ll still be around the place, moaning and groaning!”