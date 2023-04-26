Fastorslow shocks Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame
Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow caused a huge shock in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup at Punchestown.
Beaten by subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in a handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, he was sent off a 20-1 chance against Gold Cup one-two Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame.
It was Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame who attempted to make all and after seeing off first Envoi Allen and then Galopin Des Champs, Harry Cobden’s mount appeared to hold all the aces.
However, it was the JJ Slevin-rdden Fastorslow – who at one point who seemed outpaced – that came with a storming late run to take top honours, with the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs rallying to claim second from Bravemansgame right on the line.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox