Father Of Jazz hits the right notes at Lingfield

Father Of Jazz looked a very smart prospect when taking his career record to three wins from four starts in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield

Making his handicap debut, the Roger Varian-trained son of Kingman made a mockery of a rating of 90, easily beating some solid yardsticks in the process.

Initially with Michael Bell, the Bill and Tim Gredley-owned colt has yet to taste defeat in three starts for Varian.

The 1-2 favourite was far more tractable than he had been at Chelmsford previously for Callum Shepherd, and cruised to a four-and-a-half-length win.

Varian said: “He looks a nice horse, but he’s still a bit of a baby with some growing up to do – there’s the makings of a nice horse there, though.

“I’m not quite sure what we’re going to do with him. He’s got the Winter Derby entry, but that’s only speculative – we’d possibly like to keep him in handicaps for another run, but we we’re pleased with him today.

“In time he could make up into a nice horse. He was slowly away from the gate again today, which is disappointing, but there’s still plenty to work on.”

Roger Varian was lukewarm on a Winter Derby bid for Father Of Jazz (PA Wire)

He added: “If we can go quietly we will. While there are not a huge number in the provisional Winter Derby entries, there’s still some very nice horses and he’s only won off 90 today so it would be a big jump to go there.”

The day ended on a low note for Shepherd, who was brought down on Cafe Milano by the ill-fated Goodwood Showman.

Along with the latter’s rider, Kieran O’Neill, Shepherd was taken to hospital for a thorough check over.

Clerk of the course George Hill said: “They are just on their way to East Surrey, Redhill Hospital for further examination. Hopefully they’ll be OK, they’ve both just gone to be doubly checked over.”

Royaume Uni had little trouble following up a recent jumpers bumper win (PA Wire)

Gary Moore was keeping his feet on the ground despite Royaume Uni (8-13 favourite) following up an impressive win in a recent jumpers’ bumper in the Read Katie Walsh On Betway Insider Handicap.

Moore must think something of the ex-Andre Fabre inmate to have persuaded son and former champion jockey Ryan out for the ride, his first in the UK of 2021, and it was not a wasted trip.

The half-brother to King George winner Novellist had far too much class from an opening British mark of 79 for some in-form rivals, only needing to be pushed out to win by four and a quarter lengths.

The Galileo gelding had his first two runs for Moore over hurdles and is likely to return to that sphere once the ground eventually dries up.

“I don’t know if he’s beaten much so I’m not getting carried away,” said Moore.

He was bought for hurdling, he's only doing this now because the ground is so bad everywhere

“The top horse (Social City) might have won a few (four of his last five), but he’s probably reached his mark. There were two doubtful stayers in the race as well so I’m certainly not getting carried away.

“I suppose it was nice to see him win it in a different style to the other day. What I will say is I won’t be in a rush to take him back to Lingfield for £2,000.

“He was bought for hurdling, he’s only doing this now because the ground is so bad everywhere.

“I’ll try to get him a mark I think, then we can see where we are. At least he’s got another avenue to go down if he doesn’t make the grade jumping.”