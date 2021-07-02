Fearby roars to victory in Dragon Stakes

Ed Bethell’s debut season was given another highlight when Fearby ran out a convincing winner of the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown

Fourth on his debut at Newcastle, in which Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power was just one place in front of him, he was a comfortable scorer at Wetherby last time out.

This represented a big step up in class to Listed level, but PJ McDonald was bold on the Havana Gold youngster.

Having hit the front at the furlong marker when heading Mojomaker, it was then taking the way he pulled five lengths clear.

Fellow northern raider Kaboo was sent off the 15-8 favourite on the back of a promising debut at Ascot, but found things happening too quickly and finished third behind the 13-2 winner.

For Bethell, who only took over from his father, James, at the turn of the year at Thorngill House in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, it was a first stakes win having also won the Spring Mile at Doncaster with Artistic Rifles.

“He’s a bonny little horse, but he is going to grow a bit and I’m delighted – he couldn’t do any more than that,” said Bethell.

“I came here hopeful he’d run a nice race, but that’s a surprise how we’ll he’s done it.

“His work was very good in the spring and he came alive before going to Newcastle, which turned out to be a very good race, and then duly obliged at Wetherby

“He’s improved since then, he’s actually been working with Moss Gill’s lead horse, that’s how fast I thought he was. I’m surprised how far he won, but not that he’s won.

“I’ll take him home, think about the Molecomb but there’s a race closer to home over six furlongs which might suit better called the Gimcrack. We’ll see, he’s just started to grow so we’ll see what the owners want to do.”

He added: “I can’t quite believe how the season is going, the team at home do a wonderful job and I’d be nowhere without them.”