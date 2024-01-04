Fehily pleased to see Tahmuras back to winning ways

Options are open for Tahmuras after he made amends for a below-par chasing debut with a pleasing Aintree victory.

The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old was a Grade One winner over hurdles after taking the Tolworth at Sandown this time last year.

He was previously a point-to-point and bumper winner and was well-fancied to land his chasing debut at Chepstow in November.

Under Harry Cobden he never appeared to take to the task, however, and came home last of three in a performance that showed little of his previous ability.

He then headed to Aintree on Boxing Day to try again over fences and this time he was successful, winning by three lengths.

Noel Fehily heads the syndicate that own the gelding and the former jockey was pleased to see him regain his form.

“We were pretty happy with that run the other day, he looked a bit more like the old Tahmuras,” he said.

“He hadn’t actually done that much wrong, his first run over fences didn’t go to plan but it was nice to see him put it all together the other day.

“He was under top weight and it was a good performance, we were happy with that. He’s come out of the race well so I’m sure Paul will have some plan up his sleeve.”

On the same card the ownership group ran Fergal O’Brien’s Kamsinas, winner of the Grade Two Newton Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock and a 15-2 chance for the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle – the same race Tahmuras won last season but relocated and renamed.

Under Paddy Brennan the seven-year-old finished sixth of nine runners and although he was hampered by a late faller, Fehily considers him to have been beaten at that point regardless.

“I thought he was beat at the time, he’s probably not quite a Grade One horse and he got found out a bit,” he said.

“At the same time I think he ran OK, but I don’t think there are any excuses for him.

“We’ll see what Fergal has got in mind for him but I suppose we’ll look for a handicap now.”