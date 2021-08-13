Fellowes all smiles after Bryon Hill triumph

Byron Hill put the smile back on Charlie Fellowes’ face with a narrow victory in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Colwick Cup Handicap at Nottingham

Just an hour earlier the Newmarket handler felt he was hard done by when San Francisco Bay was demoted to second place at Wolverhampton for causing interference to the head runner-up Oh Great.

But all was well again after Byron Hill (100-30) grabbed long-time leader Speedo Bay to take the feature by a nose in the hands of Louis Steward.

“We’ve had one at Wolverhampton win and get turned over for little interference, so I was dreading getting beaten a nose,” said Fellowes.

“He’s a big horse. I’ve loved him from the day I bought him, but he’s been a project. The owners have been so patient and we have taken our time and he’s now starting to blossom.

“I was a bit concerned about the two miles because there is quite a lot of speed on his dam’s side. He’s not guaranteed to stay, even though he’s by Kingston Hill, but he stayed that no problem. He’s only going to get better.

“No immediate plans, maybe if he improved enough the Cesarewitch possibly. He might just stay further.”

However, there was a price to pay for Steward, as he was banned for nine days for using his whip above the permitted level. He was suspended from August 27 to September 4.

Bashkirova (6-1) looked a potentially smart filly with an eyecatching success on her belated debut in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old lost several lengths at the start, but made stealthy progress under Cieren Fallon in the long straight to wear down 2-5 favourite Diamil and prevail by a neck.

“She’s a big strong filly and did everything right today, just what you want on her first start,” said Fallon.

“Her class has prevailed. She’s hit the ground quite hard. She’s got a knee action, but has plenty of ability. She’s very honest and tries for you. She’s very well bred and she’ll be suited by a step up in trip.”

Paul Mulrennan kept his daughter Scarlet happy after getting True Scarlet home in the MansionBet Extra Places Fillies’ Handicap.

The 7-2 shot squeezed through a gap on the far rail to nail Babindi by a neck, to give the jockey his first winner for trainer Ed Walker.

“Fair play to the filly she pulled it out of the bag. She showed a great attitude and the split came at the right time,” said Mulrennan.

“She actually lost both front shoes, so fair play to her.”

He added: “When I was having my cornflakes this morning my daughter Scarlet was saying ‘you’ve got to ride a winner now dad’. Happy days.”

Adam O’Shea came from out of the clouds on My Brother Mike to land his first career success in the AJA Novice Flat Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap.

The 25-1 outsider, trained by John Stimpson, was produced from way off the pace to win by a length and a quarter from Jeddeyd.

“It was always the plan just to hold on to him for as long as I could and about a furlong out the plan was to kick and go. They went fairly quick early, which helped me massively, so I just settled him and got him into a lovely rhythm,” said O’Shea.

“That was my first winner and it was just brilliant. It’s a massive moment for me and I’m just lost for words. I’ll remember that for a long time.”

Snooze N You Lose (15-2) built on her for her first run five weeks ago to get off the mark in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Trainer Karl Burke felt the daughter of Ribchester had learnt plenty from Newbury, where she was down the field, and she proved too strong for 4-5 favourite Serenity, scoring by a length under Jason Hart.

Jonny Peate took his tally to nine in his first season riding when steering Glorious Rio (9-4 favourite) to victory in the MansionBet Bet £10 Get £20 Handicap.

The 7lb apprentice, attached to Mark Johnston’s stable, timed his run to perfection on Stella Barclay’s four-year-old to collar Zoom Star close home and get the verdict by a length and a quarter.

Dropping down to five furlongs for the first time worked the oracle for Mejthaam (100-30) in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap.

The Charlie Hills-trained filly made all under Ben Curtis to win by two lengths from Fantasy Master.