Fellowes and Vadream on a ‘shot to nothing’ on Finals Day

Charlie Fellowes is happy to roll the dice with Vadream and allow her to bid for a second big-race victory in less than a week in the BetUK All-Weather Sprint at Newcastle on Good Friday.

An impressive winner of last weekend’s Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on heavy ground, the five-year-old turns out just six days later for the All-Weather Championships Finals at Gosforth Park.

Fellowes admits only time will tell how much that Town Moor romp took out of his star mare, but views a tilt at this £150,000 prize as a “shot to nothing”.

“You never know until you go to the racetrack so we’ll see, but she is a remarkable filly who takes her racing incredibly well,” said the Newmarket handler.

“She’s put all the weight back on that she lost – she was actually heavier on Thursday morning when we put her on the scales than she was before her race last week.

“It’s a shot to nothing. We know that it’s a tough ask as she put in a career-best performance on bottomless ground last weekend and if it’s left a mark it’s going to be a big ask, but all the signs at home are that she is fresh and well and ready to rock and roll again.”

Chief among Vadream’s rivals is Mick Appleby’s fast-improving sprinter Annaf.

The Muhaarar colt is a dual winner at Newcastle and is three from three since the turn of the year, completing his hat-trick with a Listed success at Lingfield in February.

Appleby said: “I would like to think he has a very good chance. He seems to be going from strength to strength this season and can hopefully take another step forward. Even though he has not grown much in the last year, he has definitely got a lot stronger.

“He is probably the best chance we have had of winning one of the big ones on Finals Day. Edraak ran very well in the race last year and, with a bit of luck, hopefully Annaf can do it.”

Diligent Harry, trained by Clive Cox, finished a neck second to Annaf in the Kachy Stakes at Lingfield and has since gone one better at Newcastle before an unsuccessful trip to France.

“Diligent Harry won nicely up at Newcastle and then we took him over to France for his third qualifying run but sadly the saddle slipped, so there was nothing we could do about that,” said Cox.

“I am pleased to say that he has been in good order since then. There are no negatives with the track, given that he is a course and distance winner, and I would be very hopeful that he can put his best foot forward.”

Irish hopes are carried by Ado McGuinness’ consistent speedster Harry’s Bar, who steps back in distance after finishing third in Listed company over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton four weeks ago.

McGuinness said: “Harry’s Bar is in great form and I was very happy with is run at Wolverhampton behind two high-class horses in Berkshire Shadow and Angel Bleu.

“We are going back to a straight six furlongs, although I think he does prefer racing around a bend. There are not many other options for a horse like him, so we have to take our chance.

“He ran in the race last year and was a little disappointing but he had just come back from Dubai having had a tough winter campaign, whereas this time around he is nice and fresh.

“He worked up the Curragh the other day with Hodd’s Girl (also runs at Newcastle) and they were both very good.”