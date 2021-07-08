Fellowes eyes two ‘cracking chances’ in York’s Summer Stakes

Charlie Fellowes will have two shots at success when he saddles both Onassis and Vadream for the Group Three Summer Stakes at York

It is Vadream who heads the market for the Newmarket trainer, having finished sixth in the 1000 Guineas and then third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot – beaten just two lengths by Creative Force.

The Brazen Beau filly was also a winner on her racecourse debut at Newcastle in November, over the six-furlong trip to which she returns on Friday.

Fellowes has high hopes for both his contenders in an 11-strong field.

“It’s pretty hard to split the two of them if I’m honest,” he said.

“Vadream ran a blinder at Ascot, and proved she handles the (softer) ground.

“She travelled as well as anything in the race, and we just felt she emptied in the last half a furlong, so we don’t think the drop back to six will be a problem at all.

“She’s by a very quick stallion in Brazen Beau and out of a mare that’s by Shamardal – and the ground should be perfect for her, so she’s going to go there with a great chance.”

Onassis made her seasonal debut at Royal Ascot when finishing 10th in the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

“Onassis ran a funny race at Ascot – I’ve never thought a mile was her trip,” added Fellowes.

“She won the Sandringham (over a mile at Royal Ascot last year) but she was off a mark of 81 back then, (and) taking on Group Two fillies is a different kettle of fish.

“She travelled like a dream that day. I believe she traded at a very short price in running, so she’s got tons of speed and was only beaten two and a half lengths in a Champions Sprint last year – if she produces that form again she’ll be going very close.

“She’ll go on absolutely everything – she’s won on bottomless at Goodwood and at Ascot, and the Champions Sprint was on bottomless ground, and she’s won on a road out in France. So ground-wise, she can go on anything.

“(They have) two cracking chances – both fillies really deserve a Group win, and I’m looking forward to it.”

William Haggas’ Light Refrain, owned and bred by the Queen, is also well-fancied – having already gained Listed form over six furlongs when winning the Kilvington Stakes at Nottingham in May.

Dandalla represents trainer Karl Burke, after finishing fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, with Declaring Love also lining up for John Butler following her fourth-placed finish in the Temple Stakes at Haydock.

Final Song runs for Saeed Bin Suroor and Godolphin; Kevin Ryan runs both Last Empire and Dexter Belle, and Adrian Nicholls’ Mo Celita looks to return to winning ways after her five-race successful streak was ended at Ascot.

Richard Fahey’s Ventura Diamond and Stuart Williams’ Queen Kahlua complete the line-up.