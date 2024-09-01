Fellowes hopes to have Luther tuned up for Haydock

Charlie Fellowes feels Luther is as good a two-year-old he has ever possessed as he prepares to saddle the youngster in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes on Saturday.

The son of Frankel cost connections 250,000 guineas as a yearling and has lived up to his star billing in two outings, hinting at a very bright future.

After a winning debut at Salisbury, he returned to the Wiltshire venue for the Stonehenge Stakes where he paid for a lack of experience when denied by Andrew Balding’s well-regarded New Century.

Buoyed by that performance and feeling Luther has plenty left to learn before he becomes the finished article, the colt will now head to Haydock for another outing at Listed level.

“I think he did everything wrong at Salisbury which was why it was so taking,” said Fellowes.

“He had a setback after his debut win and I really wanted to run him at Ascot in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes, but we missed that race and his lack of experience told.

“The winner was battle-hardened and finished second in the Ascot race, so I was really pleased with how Luther did.

“The plan is to go to the Ascendent at Haydock over a mile and I hope he will be very competitive. After that we could maybe head to the Royal Lodge or something at the end of September.

“He is a good horse and as nice a two-year-old as I have had, so I’m looking forward to him.”

Another of Fellowes’ Bedford House inmates, The Wizard Of Eye, could also return to the track at the weekend.

Having won the Victoria Cup on stable debut, he ran a huge race in Group One company at Royal Ascot before an injury setback has kept him sidelined.

Deep into his recovery, Fellowes feels he is nearing a return which could come at his beloved Ascot in the seven-furlong bet365 Handicap or a week later in the Betfred Park Stakes on St Leger day at Doncaster.

“He is good and we are taking it a day at a time, but he galloped on Tuesday and worked good.

“He could go to Ascot for the seven-furlong handicap or we could wait and go to Doncaster if I feel he needs another week. It’s a bit of a balancing act.

“We’ve got options and he looks great and hopefully his setback is behind him.”