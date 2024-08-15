15 August 2024

Fellowes pondering options for The Wizard Of Eye

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2024

All options are on the table for The Wizard Of Eye as he nears his return to the track

The five-year-old has thrived since switching to Charlie Fellowes this season and after following up Victoria Cup success at Ascot with a bold effort in Group One company at the Royal meeting, he was installed as was the ante-post favourite for the International Stakes back at the Berkshire track on King George day.

He missed that assignment through a small setback but is now working towards his next start, which is still to be determined after Fellowes elected to miss Newbury’s Hungerford Stakes.

A trip to York for the Sky Bet City of York Stakes has been deemed unlikely, although on the same afternoon (August 24) The Wizard Of Eye could move up to a mile to contest Goodwood’s William Hill Celebration Mile.

The Wizard Of Eye could also be seen bolstering the East region’s Racing League cause with the valuable seven-furlong event that concludes Newcastle’s action on August 22 another race mooted by the Bedford Lodge handler.

“He worked on Saturday and worked great, but he had a good blow afterwards having had some time off and I didn’t confirm him for the Hungerford,” said Fellowes.

“We’ve got options, I’m not in love with sending him to York as even though we are entered there I don’t think it is his track.

“We could step up to a mile and run in the Celebration and he has run really well at Goodwood in the past. If he relaxes like he has done so far, going over a mile is a possibility.

“There is a seven-furlong handicap as well at Goodwood that is worth a bit of money and there is potentially the Racing League (at Newcastle) that may suit him.

“There’s lots of options for him, but he just had a longer blow than I thought he was going to after his work and he might be at least a week or so away from running again.”

