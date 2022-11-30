Fergal O’Brien considering his options for Paint The Dream

Paint The Dream, a runaway winner at Newbury last Friday, could now be hard to place according to his trainer Fergal O’Brien.

The Withington yard has enjoyed a fine start to the Jumps season proper and remains in ripe form, so it was no shock to see the eight-year-old scoot to a 14-length success over The Widow Maker in a valuable two and a half-mile handicap.

Plans are fluid for the David Brace-owned gelding, who was recording a fourth chase success and his third consecutive success at the Berkshire track.

“He did it very well and there are no real plans,” said the handler, whose strike-rate around 30% over the last fortnight remains one of the best in Britain.

“There may be a race for him, possibly at Kempton over Christmas.

“Nothing is set in stone at the minute, but he came out of the race very well.

“He obviously loves Newbury and his best form seems to be around there, but we are absolutely delighted with him.”

Paint The Dream won the Grade Three Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase on his previous run at Newbury and then was a creditable fourth to Fakir D’oudairies in the Grade One Marsh Chase at Aintree in April.

His best form has come on flat tracks and O’Brien added: “He does seem to run very well round Newbury and the track suits him with two long straights.

It is difficult to place a horse like that, because he is just shy of being Graded and he went up 6lb, so he's rated 160 now. It is a rich man's problem, put it that way.

“He has been good, he ran very well at Aintree for us as well. That was a career-best at Aintree last season, but I don’t think going the other way, right-handed, will make much of a difference to him.”

O’Brien will now attempt to find a suitable race for his next start, although admits his rising handicap mark makes it problematic.

“It’s great that he got there and he won a big pot again the other day and so we are certainly not complaining.

“The important thing is as long as he is happy and healthy, we will keep running him and he will go back down to his level again.”