Ferguson seeking famous away win with Spirit Dancer

Sir Alex Ferguson may have one of the most decorated footballing CVs around, but he is attempting to break new ground when his horse Spirit Dancer lines up in the Bahrain International Trophy on Friday.

The Group Two event has a $1million prize fund and Ferguson’s candidate, who is trained by Richard Fahey, booked his ticket when picking up York’s Strensall Stakes in the summer.

Spirit Dancer now faces the toughest assignment of his career as he takes on a strong cast that includes Aidan O’Brien’s Point Lonsdale and the Group One-winning Above The Curve among others.

However, despite being known as one of the most fiercest of competitors on the touchline, Ferguson believes he cuts a much more relaxed figure in the paddock before a big race and would relish the chance to get his hands on yet another international sporting trophy with the talented son of Frankel.

“I think my competitive element was left in football,” he told Racing TV’s Raceday.

“I never question the trainer and I never get upset if the horse loses because its a different sport for me – I can’t tell a horse what to do, but at least I could tell my players what to do. In that respect I’m not a critical judge at all, ever.

“I enjoy being there and if a horse wins of course you are excited, especially in big races.

“Spirit Dancer has given us great joy and I’ve started a stud and he’s the first product of the stud.”

I’m sure he’ll probably drive the plane back on the way home because he’s just so laid back

Meanwhile Spirit Dancer’s trainer is optimistic the six-year-old’s calm demeanour will be an asset when dealing with the rigours of international competition.

“The target all season was Bahrain because it’s a million dollar race and a good opportunity in trip, track and everything will suit,” Fahey told Great British Racing.

“He’s a very laid-back horse. When you go on about international runners, you’ve got to pick the right horse and this horse’s mind is great and I’m sure he’ll probably drive the plane back on the way home because he’s just so laid back. There’s no issues with him at all.”

Defending champion Dubai Future is one of two in the race for Saeed bin Suroor, who also saddles Real World.

They are just two of a strong Godolphin challenge which also features Andre Fabre’s Birr Castle and two from Charlie Appleby’s stable, Nations Pride and Highland Avenue.

John and Thady Gosden’s Princess Of Wales’s Stakes winner Israr and Noel Meade’s Layfayette are other familiar names taking part, while Cambridgeshire winner Astro King has been in great form this term and bids to cap a fantastic year for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

Claire Kubler said: “He is going to be our biggest runner outside of Europe which is incredible. It’s very exciting.

“It’s great having Bahrain putting on a race like this to attract international contenders and hopefully Astro King can put his best foot forward and do us proud.”