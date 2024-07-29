Feud simmers to the boil with impressive Galway victory

Feud – a Dubawi half-brother to Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Fallen Angel – ran out an impressive winner of the Galmont Hotel & The Galway Bay Hotel Novice Hurdle, the opening race of the big festival.

Formerly trained by Ralph Beckett, the four-year-old is now in the care of Richard O’Brien.

Last of 16 on his only run on the level for new connections, he took to hurdling like a duck to water when making a winning debut at Listowel last month.

In much deeper waters on this occasion and up against a Willie Mullins-trained favourite in Sysko, Feud (16-5), ridden by Danny Mullins, swept wide off the bend and powered away from Mordor to win by three and a half lengths.

“I was saying to Danny afterwards that it’s quite intriguing going forward as to what way he can go because that was quite impressive,” said O’Brien.

“The nerves beforehand, it wouldn’t matter if it was a bumper in Ballinrobe I’d be under pressure. The last 48 hours have been hell, but we’re here and we’re through it.

“I loved the way he did it and I loved the way he jumped. He was a bit fumbly and made a few mistakes in Listowel. I thought that might be still in him a bit, but he was very clever.

“He jumped some of them beautifully and the ones he didn’t he just kicked them out of the way and never missed a beat. He’s a very interesting horse going forward.

“I’m delighted for the lads, it’s important to emphasise the importance of them to me. I’ve never got a chance to buy a horse like this.

“We’ll explore his ceiling over hurdles and if it’s a case that he comes back to being a lovely dual-purpose horse we’ll see. I’m not thinking about that, we’ll go home and make a plan.

“Beforehand I said we’re either going to Listowel for the Lartigue or else the Royal Bond. The dream has come true, for now.”