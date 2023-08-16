Ffrench Davis leaning towards Cheveley Park date for Dreamer

Dominic Ffrench Davis is favouring a tilt at the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at the end of next month with his star filly Persian Dreamer.

The daughter of Calyx provided the Lambourn handler with the biggest win of his career to date in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on the July course.

She is unbeaten in two outings at Newmarket having won on debut at the Craven meeting on the Rowley Mile, before suffering defeats at York and Royal Ascot.

Her Newmarket record, though, means French Davis favours the Cheveley Park over a trip to Ireland for the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

“It was an absolutely fabulous day winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes with her and it is what dreams are made of.

“She is a smashing filly and she showed us on that ground what she can do. Hopefully, we will get similar ground back at Newmarket for the Cheveley Park.

“It is down to the team what they do. She has an entry in the Moyglare, but I think she will probably only have one go at a Group One this year. It is up to them whether that is the Moyglare, Cheveley Park or Fillies’ Mile.

“My inclination is to go for the Cheveley Park. She has been to Newmarket twice and she has come away with a win both times.

“Keeping her to six furlongs as well this season would probably be the way to go forward.”