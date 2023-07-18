Ffrench Davis planning Group One goal for Persian Dreamer

Amo Racing’s Persian Dreamer will have Group One aspirations when she returns in the autumn following her game success in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last week.

Trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis, the two-year-old highlighted her potential when storming to success over five furlongs on debut, but failed to add to her tally in both the Marygate Stakes at York and the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, she looked much more at home when upped to six furlongs at the Royal meeting and built on that fourth-placed effort to thrive on the July Course, benefitting from rain-eased ground to strike at Group Two level.

Having got not only herself, but also her handler off the mark in Group company, connections are now eyeing top-table competition later in the year.

“It was a fabulous day for all concerned,” said Ffrench Davis.

“She’s great and we’re very happy with her and we’re now looking forward to having a crack at a Group One with her.

“It may be a little later on and she has come out of her race very well. She appreciates a bit of cut in the ground and when she does get it, her returns from her races are much better.”

Obviously she has a liking for Newmarket so you would like to think the Cheveley Park might be the end of season target

Persian Dreamer is as short as 16-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas but she is likely to leave trying a mile until her three-year-old campaign with Ffrench Davis highlighting Newmarket’s Cheveley Park Stakes – back on the Rowley Mile where she excelled on debut – as a potential end-of-season target.

He added: “I’m not ruling out staying at six furlongs and she’s got plenty of speed and I think six or seven for now will be the plan and we will leave going a mile to next year.

“However, you can’t make snap decisions and you have to let the horse tell you what to do and we will be guided by her.

“Obviously she has a liking for Newmarket, so you would like to think the Cheveley Park might be the end of season target. But she also has an entry in the Moyglare at the Curragh and the world is her oyster really. It might just be a case of choosing somewhere where the ground is right.”

However, one place Persian Dreamer will not be seen is Santa Anita, with the handler keen to rule out a trip to the Breeders’ Cup.

“I don’t think she would be the right sort of filly to take to America,” continued Ffrench Davis.

“Kia (Joorabchian) is keen on America and if we had the right article he would be very keen to go. But I think she is unlikely to get her ground out there at that time of year. It wouldn’t be her cup of tea.”