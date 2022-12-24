Fil Dor and Lossiemouth looking to light up day one at Leopardstown

Fil Dor is widely expected to play a starring role in the feature event on the opening afternoon of the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown.

A winner at Grade Three and Grade Two level over hurdles last season, Gordon Elliott’s grey subsequently found only star juvenile Vauban too strong in Grade Ones at Leopardstown and Punchestown, as well as in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham.

After being beaten by Brazil on his reappearance, the Doctor Dino gelding kicked off his chasing career at Navan last month and was thoroughly impressive in seeing off the high-class Saint Roi.

The pair renew rivalry in the Grade One Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase, with Fil Dor a warm order to confirm his superiority in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

Joey Logan, racing manager for owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “He’s in good nick and Gordon is very happy with him.

“In the race in Navan he jumped very well. It looked to be a very good beginners chase and he should be bang there, hopefully.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Saint Roi is not the only threat to Fil Dor, with Elliott also saddling Hollow Games, who like his stablemate looked the part on his chasing debut at Navan.

Peter Fahey’s Visionarian and Midnight Run from Joseph O’Brien’s yard complete the field.

“Hollow Games is a very good horse too and Willie’s horse is as well, so it’s a good Grade One, as you would expect,” Logan added.

The main supporting race on the first of four excellent days of action on the outskirts of Dublin is the Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, which sees four unbeaten youngsters lock horns.

The hot favourite is Lossiemouth, who sets the standard on her recent Grade Three success at Fairyhouse and is one of two representatives for leading owner Rich Ricci along with new French recruit Jourdefete.

The pair are just two of five runners for the Mullins team along with Gala Marceau, Risk Belle and Aghaboy, with Padraig Roche’s Cougar and Joseph O’Brien’s Nusret adding further spice.

Joe Chambers, Ricci’s racing manager, said: “Lossiemouth looked good the last day. She meets some of the same field again, but Cougar is there for Padraig Roche as is Gala Marceau, whose French form ties in very favourably with Lossiemouth, so it’s going to be a much tougher race for her.

“She also has to carry a bit of a penalty for her win the last day so we will be an awful lot wiser about her after this.

“Jourdefete is just starting out and is probably next year’s horse. He is a half-brother to Il Etait Temps, who Willie did something similar with last year.

“We only bought him in May at the Grand-Steeple Sale, so he is running for experience as much as anything else.

“If he wins a Graded race along the way then great – if not, he’ll be a novice hurdler for next season.”

A top-class card gets under way with the All About Sunday Maiden Hurdle – where all eyes will be on one-time Derby favourite High Definition.

He is now with Joseph O’Brien, who said: “He obviously was a high-quality Flat horse and when you get to run over hurdles, it is then when you get to find out how they have taken to the change of discipline.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on. We’ve been happy with how he’s jumped.

“We’ll see how Leopardstown goes and hopefully he runs well and then we’ll take it from there.”