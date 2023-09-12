Fillies’ Mille or wait for next year the options for Fallen Angel

Fallen Angel will either head for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket or be roughed off until next season following her Group One breakthrough at the Curragh on Sunday.

Having impressed in the Sweet Solera at Newmarket, the daughter of Too Darn Hot shot to the head of ante-post lists for next year’s 1000 Guineas with a comprehensive success in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, the second leg of an Irish Champions Festival double for trainer Karl Burke.

Fallen Angel could now bid for another top-level success on the Rowley Mile next month, although Burke is not ruling out the possibility of putting his star filly away until the spring.

https://x.com/curraghrace/status/1700880821463208085?s=20

“We went over there very hopeful and I thought she beat what looked a very strong field on paper and beat them comprehensively,” said the Spigot Lodge handler.

“The Fillies’ Mile is the obvious next step, if she goes anywhere before the end of the season that’s where she’ll go.

“We’re very excited about next year, obviously. That’s what Steve (Parkin, owner) dreams of is to win a Guineas and she’s one of the favourites for it now.

“It’s a long haul from now until the Guineas, but if all goes well hopefully she’s the type that could take us there.”

At Leopardstown on Saturday Fallen Angel’s stablemate Flight Plan also carried the colours of Clipper Logistics to big-race success, dominating from the front in the Group Two Dullingham Park Stakes to leave Burke considering a possible trip to America next month.

He added: “Danny (Tudhope) gave him a great ride, Leopardstown suits a horse from the front and Danny pulled it off to perfection.

“We’re thinking of going to Keeneland for a $1million race on October 7 (Coolmore Turf Mile). It’s a little bit of a tight turnaround for him, but that’s what we’ve got in our minds at the moment and we’re preparing him for that.

“If he performed really well he could possibly stay out there for the Breeders’ Cup, but we’d be concentrating on Keeneland at the moment. He wouldn’t want the ground to turn up too soft, which you can get at Keeneland in October, but otherwise I think he’d be tailor-made for that type of race.”