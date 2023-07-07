Final call still to be made on King Of Steel’s next outing

All options remain open for King Of Steel following his impressive victory at Royal Ascot.

The Roger Varian-trained colt proved his brave second to Auguste Rodin in the Derby was no flash in the pan when romping to King Edward VII Stakes glory at the Royal meeting, marking himself out as one of the season’s leading middle-distance colts.

Connections have been eyeing a trip to ParisLongchamp on July 14 for the Grand Prix de Paris, but the son of Wootton Bassett also holds an entry for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, with Amo Racing supremo Kia Joorabchian suggesting it could be tempting to have a rematch with his Epsom conqueror at Ascot on July 29.

However, a final call is still to be made as connections ponder which route will benefit their talented operator most as the season progresses.

“He’s still got his entry for both France and Ascot and no decisions have been made yet,” said Tom Pennington, Amo’s racing and operations manager.

“He’s come out of Ascot in good shape, everyone is really happy with him and all options are on the table, we just need to make sure we pick the right one.

“We have to take into consideration it’s a long old season and we want to look after him. He’s clearly a talented horse with the rest of the season ahead of him and hopefully he will come back again next year.”

Amo Racing also have Olivia Maralda in training with Varian at Carlburg Stables and the Surrey Stakes scorer is poised to return to racing among her own sex following her fifth-placed effort in the Jersey Stakes last month.

The Group Three Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes on August 2 during the Qatar Goodwood Festival has been identified as a next port of call, which could lead to taking on her elders in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes later that month.

“She ran a great race against the colts in the Jersey and we were really pleased with that. The draw probably didn’t help in hindsight,” continued Pennington.

“We gave her an entry in the City of York earlier this week and she is probably going to head to the Oak Tree next at Goodwood.

“We might take on the colts again later in the season and obviously we could do that at York. But we thought let’s try to get another win under her belt and she won at Listed Level at Epsom, so now we’ll try to get a Group-level success and go from there.”