Fire Demon finishing speed too hot for Newcastle rivals
Oisin Murphy got his fractions spot on as Fire Demon came with a strong late run to reel in Cross The Tracks in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap at Newcastle.
Owned by Juddmonte Farms, he was heavily backed into 9-4 favouritism but Andrew Balding’s charge looked to have plenty to do with two furlongs to run.
Cross The Tracks appeared to have slipped the field under Sean D Bowen, with the bottom weight holding a two-length advantage at the furlong pole.
His stride visibly began to shorten, though, just as Fire Demon was hitting top stride.
With nothing else making up any ground, it was left to Murphy and Balding to take the race for the second successive year, having scored with Desert Cop last season before the race was run as a handicap.
Murphy said: “I was in the perfect spot and this race suited him. He came here in good form, looked great in his coat and Andrew was very sweet on him.
“A stiff six (furlongs) probably does suit him. If the horse was on a different continent, you’d imagine he’d get two turns going a mile in America, maybe one day.
“He’s really straightforward to ride now. We ran him over seven a couple of times early on where he led and didn’t quite finish, but this sort of test suits him.
“He’s all there now as a three-year-old and it’s great that Juddmonte are good supporters of Park House Stables.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox