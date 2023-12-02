Firefox thrills Elliott in Fairyhouse victory

Firefox came out on top in a thrilling duel with Ballyburn in the Kettles Country House Hotel Supporting Fingal Ravens GFC Raceday Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Both arrived with reputations as being among the smartest novices at their respective powerhouse yards.

Gordon Elliott trains Firefox for Noel and Valarie Moran’s Bective Stud and he had already had a run over timber before running in four bumpers, of which he won three.

Ballyburn, some felt, was the best bumper horse in the powerhouse Willie Mullins yard last season despite only having two outings.

The two dominated from the outset and there was little between them approaching the second-last until Firefox (evens) jumped it much quicker and suddenly opened up a three-length gap under Jack Kennedy.

Ballyburn jumped the last better but the damage had been done and while he closed up a little, there was still two and a half lengths between them at the line.

“He’s a good horse and Jack said he’s so straightforward,” said Elliott.

“We thought he needed two and a half miles and that’s why we were making every post a winning post.

“Jack said he could go two and a half but he’s got so much boot and is so relaxed that everything is very easy to him. He looks exciting and you’d like his attitude.

“We wanted to get today out of the way first and I just loved the way he jumped. Jack said he was so professional over the last two.”

Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 10-1 from 20s for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.