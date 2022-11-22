First Flow pointing towards Peterborough Chase repeat

Kim Bailey expects to be fighting back the tears once more if First Flow can successfully defend his crown in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon next month.

The Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer was visibly emotional after seeing the 10-year-old claimed the Grade Two contest 12 months ago for a long-standing owner in Tony Solomons.

“It did bring me to a tear watching him win the race last year for two reasons. Tony Solomons has been my longest-serving owner and for him to have a big-race winner like that again was great,” said Bailey.

“Tony has been with me since my second season. He has had several Flat trainers but only one jumps trainer and I’m hugely thankful for that. Every year he has been unbelievably supportive.

“The other reason why it meant a lot was that he had gone and won a race that you had stuck your neck out when everybody thought you were wrong and that was another plus point.

“If you can’t get emotional about victories like this then you shouldn’t be doing it.”

First Flow has not been seen in competitive action since finishing a distant third behind Shishkin and Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January, but is firmly on course to return to Huntingdon on December 4 following a pleasing gallop in Lambourn on Tuesday morning.

Bailey added: “He had a very hard race in the Clarence House and that was race of the century. He was very bottomed out afterwards and that was his season over as the ground went against him.

“We have seen this morning that he seems in a very good place. He schooled very nicely this week and hopefully we can have a similar season. The zest and spark appear to be still there, but he has got to do it on a racetrack.

“I don’t know what I would be like if he won the race again, but I imagine the emotions would be quite strong.”