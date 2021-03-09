Fisher appointed City Racing executive vice chairman

Paul Fisher has been appointed executive vice chairman of City Racing as the company looks to stage its first event in 2021.

The unique concept, which has the aim of staging meetings on the streets of iconic urban locations around the world, was launched with a demonstration event at Aintree in November 2018, and a further trial of the surface was held in Newmarket the following year.

Fisher was chief executive of Jockey Club Racecourses when it became a founding shareholder of City Racing and will begin his new role alongside his CEO position at Global Venue Services.

He said: “I was involved in the formation of City Racing during my time at The Jockey Club, where we backed the venture alongside an outstanding group of shareholders like Andrews Bowen, New World Capital Advisors, Peter Phillips and JSC Communications.

“I am passionate about the horse racing industry and I strongly believe the exciting and vibrant fundamentals of City Racing will bring much needed innovation, diversity and inclusion to the world of horse racing.

“I am looking forward to working more closely with Peter Phillips and the excellent team and continuing to develop all the opportunities City Racing has to offer for the modern fan.”

City Racing continues to work towards its inaugural meeting “when restrictions imposed by the pandemic allow” – and “discussions are continuing with a number of cities around the world to hold these innovative and exciting events”.

Peter Phillips, chairman of City Racing, added: “Paul has always been instrumental and supportive in the build out of City Racing.

“We are delighted to have appointed Paul as executive vice chairman ahead of a demanding year in preparing for our inaugural event and the development of other locations as part of City Racing’s Global Series.”