Five-star Alfa Kellenic has Lidster in York dreamland

Alfa Kellenic gave Yorkshire handler Craig Lidster a day to remember when bringing up a five-timer in the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap at York.

Rotherham-born Lidster trains out of Easingwold and had already saddled the in-form three-year-old to win once on the Knavesmire this term.

However, the flying daughter of Havana Grey was giving him by far the biggest success of his fledgling training career by repeating the dose at the venue’s flagship meeting.

The 17-2 shot travelled strongly in the hands of Tom Eaves and when hitting the front inside the final half-furlong clung on gamely by a short head to extend her winning streak.

Lidster said: “Five wins in a row, unbelievable. She’s tough filly and what an accolade for the yard, the owners and all my staff. I’m chuffed to bits.

“She’s versatile and we know she can win over six furlongs and stays seven now. Do we go to the Ayr Gold Cup? What do we do? This has opened up lots of different avenues for us now and it’s back to the drawing board.

“We’ve still got our plans over six and now we need to look at options over seven at the same time.

“She’s a filly we have always took our time with and thought a lot about. Everyone has had patience and she has delivered in the end.

“To win this at the Ebor meeting, I’m chuffed to bits. I’m chuffed for the owners, everyone at the yard and also all the owners within my yard as well, it’s just a huge team effort.”

Elsewhere, Thunder Run led from pillar to post in the £150,000 Clipper Handicap.

Owned by the race sponsor, Steve Parkin, the Karl Burke-trained three-year-old was second on his Wetherby debut before claiming back-to-back wins in July at Thirsk and Hamilton respectively.

He could finish only third as an odds-on favourite for his handicap debut in the Summer Cup back at Thirsk earlier this month, but rewarded those who kept the faith with an improved performance on the Knavesmire, seeing off all-comers at 6-1 under David Egan, scoring by half a length from Mirsky.

Burke, who also saddled the third-placed Holloway Boy, said: “I’m just glad to get a winner, what we’ve run so far have been running reasonably well but it’s nice to get one, especially for Steve in the race he sponsors.

“I think this is a very good horse in the making, he’s still very raw. It wasn’t the plan to go out and make it, but David said he jumped well and didn’t feel he was going quick enough so wanted to go on.

“He did say if something had taken him on it probably would have cost him the race as he was on fresh air in the last 100 yards. At the moment a mile is far enough for him.

“Holloway Bay has run his usual game race, too, but he’s carrying plenty of weight at the moment.

“The Balmoral (on Champions Day) will be the right type of race for them both.”

Angel Hunter did just enough to hold off a fast-finishing Age Of Gold in a gallant display to land the sensory-junction.co.uk Autism Awareness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt had not finished higher than third in any of his three career starts, but never relinquished his advantage once getting his nose in front for Ryan Moore.

The son of Acclamation, who went off at 8-1, had to overcome a deficit at halfway in the seven-furlong race, but he ebbed away at Qaseem’s early lead to draw level just as they passed the final furlong marker.

He powered ahead in the closing stages for what looked to be a comfortable victory, only for Age Of Gold to provide a late scare as Angel Hunter held on by a neck with Qaseem a further length behind in third.

Hannon said: “I wanted to run him in the sales race, but it would have been a bit sharp.

“It’s actually very fitting as he’s owned by the same people as Witch Hunter who I thought had won the Hungerford on Saturday.

“He’s disappointed me a couple of times this season, but he’s a typical Camacho. He’s got a few nice entries, the sales race at Doncaster, but he’s a horse for next year really.

“Ryan did well to win from stall 17, I just wish I could get him more often, I used to get him all the time but he’s made it!”