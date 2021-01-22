Fizzy Feet not for catching at Lingfield

A return to Lingfield for next month’s Kachy Stakes is on the agenda for Fizzy Feet after securing her fifth course victory on Friday.

David Loughnane’s speedy mare carries the colours of owner David Lowe, whose Kachy produced several front-running victories at Lingfield before tragically suffering a fatal injury at the track last February.

While Fizzy Feet has some way to go to match his achievements, she produced a performance reminiscent of the former all-weather sprinting star in the Betway Handicap – and is now bound for a Listed contest named in his honour in just over a fortnight’s time.

A 5-1 outsider following a disappointing effort on her latest appearance at Lingfield, the daughter of Footstepsinthesand was soon bowling along in the lead under Rossa Ryan and had her rivals in serious trouble rounding the home turn.

Fizzy Feet found another gear to put clear daylight between herself and the field early in the straight and passed the post with three-quarters of a length in hand of Brian The Snail.

Loughnane said: “She dynamite round there – she loves any all-weather track with tight bends, to be fair.

“She’s only improved age and has won now at two, three, four and five. She’s stepped up in grade nicely every time.

“We were pretty confident today. The last day she ran in Wolverhampton she just took a false step and her chance was scuppered from there, and when she ran in the Listed race at Lingfield the race just wasn’t run to suit.”

Confirming her next objective, he added: “We’ll have a crack at the Kachy Stakes on February 6.

“The furlong off the bend there, she’s done it in 10.61 seconds – I don’t know if Kachy ever broke that sort of time over a furlong.

“She’s got plenty of gears and I thought it was an impressive performance under a top-quality ride from Rossa.”

Buy Me Back (right) in action at Lingfield (PA Wire)

Mark Loughnane – no relation to David – landed the following Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap with 16-5 shot Buy Me Back.

David Probert’s mount got the better of Indian Pursuit by a length after a five-furlong dash – and Probert went on to complete a double aboard the William Jarvis-trained newcomer Duke Of Verona (33-1) in the Get Your Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boost Novice Stakes.

Not many meetings pass without Hollie Doyle booting home a winner these days, and she struck gold once more aboard the Simon Hodgson-trained Mr Mac (11-4 favourite) in the Bombardier British-Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Yorkshire raiders Fred (11-2) and Society Red (16-1), trained by Mark Johnston and Richard Fahey respectively, were also among the winners.