Flame Bearer shines brightest for Pat and Jack Doyle

Flame Bearer continued his progression at Naas when taking the Grade Two BetVictor Novice Hurdle in convincing style.

The Pat Doyle-trained seven-year-old was a maiden winner last time out and stepped up in class as one of a field of five for the contest, starting as the evens favourite under Doyle’s son, Jack.

Victorious by two and half lengths from Oliver McKiernan’s Meet And Greet, the Fame And Glory gelding is now set for another graded-race assignment.

“He was very fresh and unfit the first day he ran this season because we had no ground to gallop him on and was then a little unlucky here. He is now doing what we thought he would do,” Doyle said.

“Jack believes he is a two-mile horse but he didn’t get him pulled up until halfway down the back, so I’d say he is a two-mile-four-furlong horse. But we’ll stick with Jack’s opinion for the moment and he’ll go to Fairyhouse (Grade Two hurdle on April 3).

“The plan was always this race and Fairyhouse and we’ll see about Punchestown then. It is working out so far.

“He is bred to get a mile, being out of a Docksider mare, but when I saw him at the Derby Sale, I couldn’t come home without him – he had the biggest walk I have ever seen in a horse and I love Fame And Glorys. He’ll make a lovely chaser.

“This course has been lucky for me and I’ve won two Grade Threes and one Grade Two here.”