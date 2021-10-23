Flaming Rib too hot for Doncaster opposition

Flaming Rib took his winning run to four when successfully stepping up to Listed company in the Virgin Bet Doncaster Stakes on Town Moor.

The Tom Dascombe-trained two-year-old showed a likeable attitude with a determined all-the-way performance to take his tally for the year to five.

Flaming Rib (13-8) was hard-pressed by market rival, Deodar, the 6-4 favourite, in the closing stages but would not give way and landed the spoils by a length in the hands of Pierre-Louis Jamin.

Dascombe’s assistant, Colin Gorman, said: “He’s been great, he’s won four on the bounce now. He’s been straight forward and he has improved as the year has gone on. It’s been tough for two-year-olds. He’s rated 108 now and it takes a fair bit to get a two-year-old to that rating. He’s very tough.

“As Pierre-Louis said after the Chester run, he manages to pick up twice in a race and in my book and Tom’s, the horses that do that are good horses.

“He puts his head down and battles it out as well. He will get seven furlongs, but do we need to? I don’t know, he does it well as it is.

“I’d say that will be it for the year. He could be a Commonweaalth Cup horse.”

Trainer David Barron and jockey Connor Beasley enjoyed a double with Mossbawn and Another Batt.

Mossbawn initiated the brace when striding away from his rivals in the final furlong to take the first division of the virginbet.com Handicap in smooth style.

Connor Beasley had the David Barron-trained gelding on the heels of the leaders before giving him the office and the 4-1 co-favourite went on score by two and a half lengths from Deputy.

Mossbawn (right) sparks a double for jockey Connor Beasley and trainer David Barron at Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

“He just got a little bit warm the last couple of runs but today he was nice and relaxed. It worked out well because he had something to aim at,” said Beasley.

“He didn’t see it out the last day, but he’s seen it out really strongly and has progressed as the year has gone on.”

All the better for a recent run at York following a 70-day break, Another Batt bounced back to form in the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap.

The 9-2 joint-favourite got the better of long-time leader Mo’Assess a furlong out and pulled away to score by a length and a quarter from Orbaan.

Beasley said: “He ran a good race at York the last day, he was just drawn a little bit wide. I spoke to the boss this morning and he filled me with confidence. He said he was in bouncing form at home and he relishes these conditions.

“He travelled into it very well. He had the right ones to aim at and when I asked him a furlong and a half down, he really stuck to his task and went about his job really well.”

Copper Knight (22-1) and Boundless Power (4-1 favourite) treated racegoers to a dead-heat in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

Boundless Power, ridden by Rossa Ryan, led in the final furlong but David Allan got a fine run out of Copper Knight and their pair could not be separated.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Copper Knight, said: “He’s run a super race. Hard ground, soft ground, it doesn’t matter.

“He’s a superstar. Every race he’s there. That’s it for the year.”

Boundless Power’s trainer Mick Appleby said: “He’s a very good horse and I think he’s going to be a top sprinter.

“He travels into it so well, but you have to produce him as late as possible. I’m not sure if he’ll run again this year.”

Ryan Moore, triumphant on Luxembourg in the Vertem Futurity Trophy, was also in double-winning form having struck earlier with Aaddeey (2-1 favourite) in the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap.