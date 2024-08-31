Flight jets home to prompt May Hill thoughts for Sangster

Flight looks to have booked her ticket to the Betfred May Hill Stakes after getting off the ground in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Sandown.

Second to the useful Flaming Stone on debut, Ollie Sangster’s youngster bumped into the talented prospect Desert Flower at Newmarket on her second start.

However, she gave her connections no cause for concern this time as the 5-6 favourite shed her maiden status in good style under Oisin Murphy.

Blessed with some talented two-year-old fillies this year, Sangster feels Flight is right up with the best of them and the Manton handler is tempted to pitch the daughter of Siyouni at Group Two level at Doncaster in the coming weeks.

“I think she is going to improve going up to a mile, she’s a big filly and I think with time and another winter on her back she will improve, but that was really good,” said Sangster.

“She’s right up there with the others. She’s taken a bit longer than the other fillies to come to hand, but I think the ability is there for sure and she’s exciting.

“Today was straightforward and she seems to have a good temperament. It’s nice when you can just jump and make your own plans and go from the front. It was smooth and a nice watch, she hasn’t had a hard race and I think we will have a provisional look at the May Hill.

“The logical next step is to go up to stakes company and something like the May Hill might suit. It comes quite soon but the nature of Doncaster, a galloping track and up at a mile with a bit of ease in the ground, I think would be perfect for this filly.”

Flight was the third leg of a successful afternoon for three-time champion jockey Murphy, who as well as claiming the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes aboard Tamfana, successfully reunited with Glenfinnan to take the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap.

Murphy had previously guided the four-year-old to victory when he was stabled with Andrew Balding, but was delighted to pick up the ride once again, with the 13-2 scorer now trained by Michael Dods.

“It was a little bit stop-start and I couldn’t get him to relax as much as I would have liked,” said Murphy.

“I’ve won on him before so was probably entitled to have another go on him, but he was good to finish off like that considering he was a bit keen through the race. He was brave in the straight and saw out the seven furlongs well.”

Clifford Lee received all the plaudits as Flying Frontier made a winning return to form in the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap at Sandown.

A dual winner at three, James Tate’s son of Farhh has been somewhat out of sorts in his two outings this term, but roared back to form under a cute ride from Lee – who was partnering the colt for the first time since shedding his maiden at Carlisle last summer.

“He’s a funny horse and you have to just keep him interested and his mind on the job because he can drop himself out,” explained Philip Robinson, racing manager for owner Saeed Manana.

“I think Clifford did a wonderful job there, kept him interested and then made his mind up when he got there. He took the brave route which I think paid off. Keeping him interested amongst horses has paid dividends and he has gone forward for him.

“It’s not out of the question he runs in the Cambridgeshire and as long as he tells the trainer he’s in good form, I dare say he might have a go at it.”

Marcus Tregoning had already had a winner at Beverley by the time Corriamo (14-1) gave him an across-the-card double in the Sky Bet Acca Freeze Nursery Handicap, with the concluding Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap going the way of Michael Herrington’s 7-1 chance Good Earth.