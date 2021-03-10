Flooded Bangor abandoned
Officials at Bangor have been forced to abandon the meeting scheduled for Sunday because of flooding.
Having lost its sole fixture last month after flood damage, with fences ruined and debris strewn across the track, Bangor’s hopes were high that this weekend’s card would be able to go ahead.
However, further heavy rain on Wednesday meant the worst hit areas of the course were once again waterlogged – and there was no option but to make an early call.
The racecourse sits next to the River Dee.
A tweet from Bangor’s Twitter account read: “Unfortunately we experienced significant flood damage to the track and fences during January, these areas are now waterlogged following further rain today. Therefore, our meeting this Sunday 14 March has been abandoned.”
There is also a doubt over Carlisle’s meeting on Thursday, with a late precautionary inspection called for 7am.
By 5.30pm on Wednesday 12 millimetres of rain had fallen, with the possibility of another eight to come.
The going is heavy on the chase course and soft on the hurdle course.