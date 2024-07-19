Flooring Porter fails to sparkle in Killarney chase

Flooring Porter could not land a blow when returning to action over fences in the BoyleSports Handicap Chase at Killarney.

Gavin Cromwell’s gelding has twice been the winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and has dabbled over the larger obstacles before.

After winning on his chasing debut last season, the nine-year-old collected some placed prize money in graded events, but he was switched back to hurdling at the beginning of the year to finish second in the Stayers’ Hurdle and fifth in the Liverpool Hurdle.

At Killarney he made his first handicap start over fences, running over two miles and a furlong under a near top weight of 11st 11lb.

He was at the rear throughout and did not progress far from that spot to finish fifth as John Ryan’s Gaelic Arc, a 12-1 shot under just 10st, sauntered to an easy eight-length win when ridden by Sean O’Keeffe.

“Danny Mullins couldn’t do the weight and Sean O’Keeffe, who comes in a day a week to me, really wanted to ride him,” said Ryan of the winner.

“He had previously run too free here in May, but Sean let him go today and he is a proper two-mile chaser who loves good ground.

“He is brilliant over two miles and I think two miles and two furlongs in Galway would be too far for him. He is a very good horse on his day.”

Jack Kennedy made a winning return to action when landing the Europe Hotel & Resort Mares Maiden Hurdle aboard Gordon Elliott’s 11-4 favourite Wudya.

The rider was crowned champion Irish jump jockey at Punchestown at the end of last season, but had not ridden since after accumulated suspensions took effect over the start of summer.

He returned to the saddle at Killarney for a single ride and immediately got off the mark, prevailing by an emphatic eight lengths aboard his mount.

“I having been coming and going, I was away in America for a while and had been tipping away in the gym, trying to keep ticking over,” he said.

“My foot was a bit battered and bruised in Punchestown but I was OK after two weeks and then obviously had the suspensions. It wasn’t ideal but it was nice to get a break without having a broken leg or injury.

“Last year I had a clean run at it until the week before Punchestown, so hopefully I can keep it going. Today was brilliant and it was nice to get this first one here.”