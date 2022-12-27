Flooring Porter sights set on Christmas crown
Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter bids to get back on the winning trail in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown on Wednesday.
Gavin Cromwell’s stable star filled the runner-up spot in the Grade One contest 12 months ago behind Klassical Dream, who this year misses out after suffering a setback.
Flooring Porter took his revenge when successfully defending his Stayers’ Hurdle crown at the Cheltenham Festival in March and is expected to improve on his fourth-placed finish in last month’s Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.
He will need to up his game, however, with the first three finishers – Home By The Lee, Bob Olinger and Ashdale Bob – taking him on once more.
Cromwell said: “Flooring Porter is in good form and has come out of his run at Navan fine.
“We are meeting those horses off level weights now, fitness wise he will have improved a lot for it and the extra half-mile suits him well.
“We’re basically replicating what we did last year and we’re looking forward to getting him out.”
Bob Olinger would certainly be a poignant winner for Henry de Bromhead, whose late son is honoured in the title of this year’s renewal.
In Klassical Dream’s absence champion trainer Willie Mullins launches a twin assault, although both Saldier and Mr Adjudicator appear to have their work cut out.
Zanahiyr appears the pick of three runners for Gordon Elliott ahead of Sire Du Berlais and Commander Of Fleet, while Noel Meade’s Beacon Edge and Meet And Greet from Oliver McKiernan’s yard also feature.
